Harvey rain headed for Georgia

The National Weather Service radar shows bands from Tropical Storm Harvey spreading toward Alabama Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2017. Forecasters expect that tropical moisture to bring rain to Georgia beginning Wednesday.
Fast forward through the Macon construction along Interstate 75 and on Walnut Street where the James Brown bridge is being removed. See how acres of trees have been cut and lanes shift between the I-16 split and Hardeman Avenue in both directions by late August 2017.
8th Congressional District Republican Party holds fish fry for the GOP faithful at Georgia National Fairgrounds and welcomed everybody from the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to tap dancers from Johnson County.
A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies.
Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Benny Bell Jr., a Macon man charged with murder in the May 14, 2017, shooting death of his daughter, Demetrice Bell, and also with shooting his wife, Thelma Bell, at the family's home on Lakeshore Avenue.
Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Calvin Stapleton, the Macon man charged with murder in the April 3, 2017, fatal shooting of alleged Crips gang leader Andre Taylor outside the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue. Stapleton claims he acted in self defense.
Ambulances and patrol cars swarmed the Bi-Lo Mart at Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono Avenue just after 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, after an accused shoplifter was locked in the building and a false report of shots fired drew first responders.