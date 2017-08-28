More Videos

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:08

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime

Pause
Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Putting a face to the skull

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:01

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 1:03

Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law 0:49

Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law

He wants to be 'the face of the city' 1:10

He wants to be 'the face of the city'

Quick tour of I-75 construction 2:05

Quick tour of I-75 construction

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

  • Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

    Macon residents share their thoughts about the Confederate monument on Cotton Avenue.

Macon residents share their thoughts about the Confederate monument on Cotton Avenue. Cordilia James The Telegraph
Macon residents share their thoughts about the Confederate monument on Cotton Avenue. Cordilia James The Telegraph

Local

Rally to remove Confederate statues set for Wednesday, C. Jack Ellis says

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 28, 2017 3:27 PM

A rally to remove Confederate statues from downtown Macon will be held in the park named after civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis says the rally will start 3 p.m. Wednesday in Rosa Parks Square. Among those attending will be African Methodist Episcopal ministers, including Bishop Reginald T. Jackson — the prelate for more than 500 AME churches in Georgia, Ellis confirmed Monday.

The former mayor has been outspoken in recent years about why Confederate monuments should be moved to more appropriate places such as Rose Hill Cemetery.

Two prominent Confederate monuments are in downtown Macon.

An unnamed Confederate soldier statue stands at at the corner of Cotton Avenue and Second Street. Another monument honoring the wives, mothers and daughters of Confederate soldiers is located on Poplar Street — just a stone’s throw from Rosa Parks Square and the Macon-Bibb County Government Center.

Georgia law prohibits the removal or relocation of Confederate memorials located on public property, and several Macon-Bibb commissioners said earlier this month that the community has more pressing concerns to deal with.

Confederate monuments and markers have been taken down from public spaces across in the nation in the wake of violence surrounding the Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacist march.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Monuments rally

When: Wednesday

Time: 3 p.m.

Where: Rosa Parks Square

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime

View More Video