Skeletal remains found behind farmers market identified

A badly decomposed body was found Sunday in a wooded area behind the Macon State Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the body as Jerry Anderson Jr., 23, who lived on nearby Eveline Avenue. Jones said Anderson had not been reported missing. Jones described the remains as near skeletal.

“He’s been dead for a while,” Jones said.

Bibb County Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said that at about 12:23 p.m., a call came in that a Georgia Department of Agriculture employee walking the property discovered the body.

“The case is being investigated as a suspicious death until a cause of death can be determined,” a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office stated.

An autopsy is planned at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab to determine the cause of death.

Telegraph photographer Beau Cabell contributed to this report.