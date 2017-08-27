More Videos

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery

Quick tour of I-75 construction

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

He wants to be 'the face of the city'

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season

Hester happy with Kickoff Classic win

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

  • Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies

    First Baptist Church of Christ, one of Macon's oldest churches, overwhelmingly approved allowing gay marriages in the church.

First Baptist Church of Christ, one of Macon's oldest churches, overwhelmingly approved allowing gay marriages in the church.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Fast forward through the Macon construction along Interstate 75 and on Walnut Street where the James Brown bridge is being removed. See how acres of trees have been cut and lanes shift between the I-16 split and Hardeman Avenue in both directions by late August 2017.

8th Congressional District Republican Party holds fish fry for the GOP faithful at Georgia National Fairgrounds and welcomed everybody from the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to tap dancers from Johnson County.

A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies.

Veterans High School takes the field to rally fans for their Warhawks against Dublin with a look back at the Little League field ten years ago.

Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show.