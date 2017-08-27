Historic Macon church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies

First Baptist Church of Christ, one of Macon’s oldest churches, on Sunday overwhelmingly approved allowing gay marriages in the church.
The Rev. Scott Dickison, the church’s pastor, said the resolution passed with 73 percent voting in favor. About 230 members voted by secret ballot in a conference following the regular Sunday service. Dickison said that was about the typical size of the congregation on Sunday.
“I’m grateful for the congregation traveling together to this point, and it is an important point but it comes with some tenderness,” he said. “We will continue to heal together as we move forward.”
He declined any further comment.
For more on this story come back to macon.com and read Monday’s Telegraph.
Comments