Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

He wants to be 'the face of the city' 1:10

Fish Fry 2017 brings out Republicans big and small 1:41

Chargers ready to go back to work after loss 0:54

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Moore pleased with FPD team after win over Central 0:50

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

Peach County and Houston County face off 1:07

  • Quick tour of I-75 construction

    Fast forward through the Macon construction along Interstate 75 and on Walnut Street where the James Brown bridge is being removed. See how acres of trees have been cut and lanes shift between the I-16 split and Hardeman Avenue in both directions by late August 2017.

Liz Fabian The Telegraph
8th Congressional District Republican Party holds fish fry for the GOP faithful at Georgia National Fairgrounds and welcomed everybody from the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to tap dancers from Johnson County.

Shot fired in Dunkin' Donuts robbery

A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies.

Veterans band takes the field

Veterans High School takes the field to rally fans for their Warhawks against Dublin with a look back at the Little League field ten years ago.

'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says

Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show.

Another way to win your way to Little League World Series

Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed.