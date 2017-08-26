Screenshot of Facebook posting
Coworkers plan memorial for former Central High student killed in Atlanta crash

By Mariya Lewter

mlewter@macon.com

August 26, 2017 11:41 AM

A local man was killed in a car accident in Atlanta Thursday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

William Patrick Kuhen, a former Central High School student, was killed when a driver suspected of driving while intoxicated crashed into his stopped motorcycle about 4 a.m. Thursday. AJC reported the driver was arrested.

Kuhen, 31, was the head bartender at the Vietnamese-Creole restaurant Bon Ton in Midtown Atlanta. His coworkers have planned a memorial event called “Remembering Patrick” at the restaurant, which is located at 674 Myrtle Street in Atlanta.

The memorial will be held Monday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

“We, here at Bon Ton, are heartbroken at the news of Patrick’s death,” read the description on the Facebook Event posting. “He was our head bartender, he was a co-conspirator, a leader, a mentor, a confidant, a counselor, a gentleman, a scholar, most importantly he was a true friend, and one of the most genuinely good people many of us have had the pleasure of knowing.”

According to Kuhen’s Legacy.com obituary, services will be held at a later date at Theatre Macon.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

