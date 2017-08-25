More Videos

  • He wants to be 'the face of the city'

    Warner Robins City Councilman Chuck Shaheen qualified to run for mayor Friday, officially making it a three-way race.

Warner Robins City Councilman Chuck Shaheen qualified to run for mayor Friday, officially making it a three-way race.
Shot fired in Dunkin' Donuts robbery

A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies.

Veterans band takes the field

Veterans High School takes the field to rally fans for their Warhawks against Dublin with a look back at the Little League field ten years ago.

'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says

Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show.

Another way to win your way to Little League World Series

Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed.