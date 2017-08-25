Maconites talk about downtown parking proposals

A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies.
Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Benny Bell Jr., a Macon man charged with murder in the May 14, 2017, shooting death of his daughter, Demetrice Bell, and also with shooting his wife, Thelma Bell, at the family's home on Lakeshore Avenue.
Bond was denied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, for Calvin Stapleton, the Macon man charged with murder in the April 3, 2017, fatal shooting of alleged Crips gang leader Andre Taylor outside the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue. Stapleton claims he acted in self defense.
Ambulances and patrol cars swarmed the Bi-Lo Mart at Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono Avenue just after 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, after an accused shoplifter was locked in the building and a false report of shots fired drew first responders.
Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show.
Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about stolen gold; the story of an unwanted man at a Macon motel; and word of the theft of Vienna sausages. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.
Brij Patel was shot multiple times and killed Mon. Aug. 21, 2017, a little over a year after he was wounded in another robbery at L&C Convient Store at 917 Hillcrest Blvd. in Macon. Customer Brenda Easley explains why she is afraid to leave her house late at night in the neighborhood off Napier Avenue.