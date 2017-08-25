Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law

More Videos

    Macon Beer Co. is ready to take advantage of a new law on Sept. 1 allowing breweries to sell beer directly to customers.

Macon Beer Co. is ready to take advantage of a new law on Sept. 1 allowing breweries to sell beer directly to customers.
A gunman came in the back door of Dunkin' Donuts before it opened at 121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug, 25, 2017. He fired a shot, took money and ran away, according to Bibb County sheriff's deputies.

Veterans High School takes the field to rally fans for their Warhawks against Dublin with a look back at the Little League field ten years ago.

Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show.

Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed.

Brij Patel was shot multiple times and killed Mon. Aug. 21, 2017, a little over a year after he was wounded in another robbery at L&C Convient Store at 917 Hillcrest Blvd. in Macon. Customer Brenda Easley explains why she is afraid to leave her house late at night in the neighborhood off Napier Avenue.