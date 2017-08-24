More Videos

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Chuck Shaheen announces his run for mayor at restaurant 1:15

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 2:10

Horton breaks down big game against Dublin 0:49

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 0:57

Bruce proud of his Veterans team after win over Dublin 1:10

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

  • Veterans band takes the field

    Veterans High School takes the field to rally fans for their Warhawks against Dublin with a look back at the Little League field ten years ago.

Veterans High School takes the field to rally fans for their Warhawks against Dublin with a look back at the Little League field ten years ago.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show.

Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed.

Brij Patel was shot multiple times and killed Mon. Aug. 21, 2017, a little over a year after he was wounded in another robbery at L&C Convient Store at 917 Hillcrest Blvd. in Macon. Customer Brenda Easley explains why she is afraid to leave her house late at night in the neighborhood off Napier Avenue.