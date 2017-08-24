More Videos

  Chuck Shaheen announces his run for mayor at restaurant

    Warner Robins City Council member Chuck Shaheen announced Thursday that he is running for a mayor, a job he held for four years before stepping down to run for council.

Chuck Shaheen announces his run for mayor at restaurant

Warner Robins City Council member Chuck Shaheen announced Thursday that he is running for a mayor, a job he held for four years before stepping down to run for council.
Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph
'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says

Local

'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says

Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show.

Another way to win your way to Little League World Series

Local

Another way to win your way to Little League World Series

Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed.

"He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk

Local

"He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk

Brij Patel was shot multiple times and killed Mon. Aug. 21, 2017, a little over a year after he was wounded in another robbery at L&C Convient Store at 917 Hillcrest Blvd. in Macon. Customer Brenda Easley explains why she is afraid to leave her house late at night in the neighborhood off Napier Avenue.