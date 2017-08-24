Hungry for a slice of pizza? Here are the 5 top pizza places in Macon

When it comes to pizza, Americans eat a lot of it.
In fact, one in eight of us eat pizza on any given day, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture study.
So, it’s not surprising that there are a plethora of restaurants to choose from when you’re in the mood for pizza.
How do you choose?
Well, we googled top pizza places in Macon and came up with this list based on rankings Thursday by TripAdvisor, Yelp and Google Reviews ratings, along with a look at a similar list compiled by Gateway Macon.
Here are the resulting top 5:
1. Ingleside Village Pizza made on all four listings: It was No. 1 on TripAdvisor, Yelp and Gateway Macon’s top 5 pizza parlors in Middle Georgia list. Ingleside Village Pizza also was among four in Google Reviews of top pizza places in Macon that earned a 4.6 rating.
The iconic restaurant opened its doors 25 years ago in July. Ingleside Village Pizza owner Tina Dickson says her regular customers keep her open.
2. The Brick made both the top 5 on TripAdvisor and Yelp.
The Brick, which has been an established, popular restaurant in downtown Milledgeville for more than 20 years, opened its Macon location last year.
3. Macon Pizza Company showed up among the top 5 on TripAdvisor and earned a 4.5 Google Reviews rating.
A Telegraph correspondent’s review of this restaurant gave it a thumbs up for being family friendly and affordable in addition to yummy pizza.
4. Fatty’s Pizza made the top 5 on both Yelp and Gateway Macon.
Formerly Mainstreet Pizza, the restaurant got new owners and a new name last year. Gateway Macon noted, “Their logo says it all, damn the calories and let your inner pizza freak indulge.”
5. Greek Corner Pizza ranked No. 4 on TripAdvisor and Gateway Macon’s list.
“Best pizza in Macon,” wrote one reviewer on TripAdvisor.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
