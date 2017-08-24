A lottery player displays Powerball lottery tickets at a Pilot convenience store, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in Tallapoosa, Georgia, in this AP file photo.
Check your tickets! Middle Georgia player among Powerball ticket winners in the state

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 24, 2017 2:08 PM

Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold Wednesday in Georgia, including a $200,000 ticket in Middle Georgia

The ticket was purchased at the Bloomfield Grocery at 4175 Bloomfield Road in Macon, according to a Georgia Lottery Corp. news release.

The winner, who multiplied a $50,000 prize to $200,000 with the Power Play option, has not come forward yet, the release said.

Also, two $1 million tickets were among the winning tickets sold in Georgia. One was purchased at the RaceTrac No. 0453, 2325 Marietta Blvd. in Atlanta, and the other at the Bouldercrest Shell, 3794 Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood.

Additionally, 14 $50,000 tickets were sold in: Atlanta, Blythe, College Park, Columbus, Comer, Cumming, Doraville, Fayetteville, Marietta, Savannah, Scottdale and Tallapoosa. Atlanta and Marietta each had two $50,000 tickets sold there, according to the release.

In addition, more than 331,000 players in Georgia won over $1.8 million in prizes Wednesday.

Winning numbers from the $700 million Powerball drawing were: 6-7-16-23-26 and the Powerball number was 4.

One winning jackpot ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the release said.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

