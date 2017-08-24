More Videos

She went missing on her 16th birthday; now her stepfather is charged with murder

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 24, 2017 10:25 AM

The stepfather of a missing 16-year-old has been charged with murder months after her disappearance, Augusta media outlets are reporting.

Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17 with her 38-year-old stepfather Leon Tripp, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Tripp was originally charged with kidnapping, with the murder charged added, according to WFXG-TV.

Additionally, the teen’s mother, Tanya Tripp, has now been charged with concealing her death. Tripp previously had been charged with hindering her husband’s apprehension.

Hours after Leon Trip left with Latania Carwell reportedly to help a friend with car trouble, Tanya Tripp reported them both missing, according to the Augusta Chronicle. The sheriff’s office announced in June they believed that the teenager was dead.

The teen’s body has not been found, according to WJBF-TV.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

