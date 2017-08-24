She went missing on her 16th birthday; now her stepfather is charged with murder

More Videos 0:54 'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says Pause 0:57 Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 4:11 Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 1:01 What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport 2:07 'Really great to see passengers' 1:52 Contour Airlines takes off from Macon to Baltimore 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 11:47 Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy