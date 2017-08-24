The Georgia Lottery unveiled this season's Falcons scratch-off ticket this week.
Didn’t win Powerball? You could still score big with the Atlanta Falcons

August 24, 2017 6:42 AM

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts for Wednesday’s $759 million dollar jackpot, but you have other chances to win money.

The Georgia Lottery has launched this season’s Atlanta Falcons $5 scratcher game with a top prize of $350,000.

Lotto retailers statewide began selling the tickets Tuesday in the ninth season the NFL franchise has partnered with the Georgia Lottery.

“Our partnership with the Falcons is a win for Georgia students,” Lottery president and CEO Debbie Alford said in a news release.

The football theme game took in more than $201 million dollars over eight years, paid out more than $127 million in prizes and sent more than $74 million to state coffers to fund HOPE scholarships and Pre-K programs.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

