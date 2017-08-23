How a home run led to Little League World Series trip

It was a picture perfect moment for Josiah Harris.
On the evening of May 19 — toward the end of a close championship game between two Vine Ingle Little League teams — the 8-year-old hit his first-ever home run.
It won the game.
And it helped win a contest, too.
Daniel Underwood, the grandfather of two of Josiah’s teammates, captured the feat and the excitement that followed in a series of images that memorialize the achievement in a special way.
“I was just so dialed in, looking through the viewfinder,” Underwood said. “When he hit it, I just drilled down on it. I thought it was a big moment and just kept shooting.”
The photo won Canon’s Little League photo contest in the Stepping Up To The Plate category.
“I called it, ‘Mr. Momentum.’ ” Underwood said. “It turned the game. ... I’ve got pictures of him coming across the plate and his teammates, that’s something. The joy on each one of their faces was incredible.”
This weekend, Underwood, Josiah and family members will claim the reward: game passes to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. What’s more, the photograph will be on display in the World of Little League Museum for up to a year.
“I’ve been studying photography for three or four years and baseball has always been very important to me and my family,” said Underwood, a north Macon restauranteur. “This picture brings that together.”
A. Christopher Harris was watching his son when Underwood took the picture.
“We’ve been sharing the experience ever since it happened,” he said.
Josiah said he was amazed watching the ball go over the fence.
“I was really proud of myself,” he said. “All my teammates came up and they like patted me on my head and everything. They were cheering, too.”
