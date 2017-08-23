How a home run led to Little League World Series trip

More Videos

Locals remember seeing Isaac run 6:55

Locals remember seeing Isaac run

Pause
Partial eclipse doesn't disappoint 1:16

Partial eclipse doesn't disappoint

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:42

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage 4:11

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning 11:47

Kirby Smart talks offensive line, defensive line's conditioning

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

'He didn't deserve that,' customer says of slain clerk 1:45

"He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk

L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery 0:57

L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery

  • Another way to win your way to Little League World Series

    Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed.

Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed. Laura Corley and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed. Laura Corley and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Local

How a home run led to Little League World Series trip

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 23, 2017 9:12 PM

It was a picture perfect moment for Josiah Harris.

On the evening of May 19 — toward the end of a close championship game between two Vine Ingle Little League teams — the 8-year-old hit his first-ever home run.

It won the game.

And it helped win a contest, too.

Daniel Underwood, the grandfather of two of Josiah’s teammates, captured the feat and the excitement that followed in a series of images that memorialize the achievement in a special way.

“I was just so dialed in, looking through the viewfinder,” Underwood said. “When he hit it, I just drilled down on it. I thought it was a big moment and just kept shooting.”

The photo won Canon’s Little League photo contest in the Stepping Up To The Plate category.

“I called it, ‘Mr. Momentum.’ ” Underwood said. “It turned the game. ... I’ve got pictures of him coming across the plate and his teammates, that’s something. The joy on each one of their faces was incredible.”

This weekend, Underwood, Josiah and family members will claim the reward: game passes to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. What’s more, the photograph will be on display in the World of Little League Museum for up to a year.

“I’ve been studying photography for three or four years and baseball has always been very important to me and my family,” said Underwood, a north Macon restauranteur. “This picture brings that together.”

A. Christopher Harris was watching his son when Underwood took the picture.

“We’ve been sharing the experience ever since it happened,” he said.

Josiah said he was amazed watching the ball go over the fence.

“I was really proud of myself,” he said. “All my teammates came up and they like patted me on my head and everything. They were cheering, too.”

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Another way to win your way to Little League World Series

View More Video