How a home run led to Little League World Series trip

Another way to win your way to Little League World Series Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed. Daniel Underwood's winning photograph in a Canon Little League Photo Contest of Josiah Harris' reaction to his first home run will be displayed at the World of Little League Museum in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Underwood and Josiah's family are going to Williamsport this weekend to watch the Little League World Series and see the photograph displayed. Laura Corley and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

