He was last seen operating a bobcat machine when he escaped a work detail

Authorities are looking Wednesday for a Spalding County Prison inmate who escaped from a work detail at Central State Prison in Macon.
Jared William Pardue, 37, is described as a white male who is about 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections Facebook post. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Pardue, who was wearing a state-issued orange shirt and white trousers with a blue stripe, was last seen operating a bobcat machine, according to the post.
Pardue was serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the state Department of Corrections website.
The Facebook post warns people not to approach Pardue but to call 911.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are assisting Central State Prison in the search, said Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez.
The area being searched is on Fulton Mill Road near the prison, Gonzalez said.
Anyone with information about Pardue’s whereabouts is asked to call the prison system’s Communication Center at 478-992-5111, or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
