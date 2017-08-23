GMC Prep School bus driver charged in crash with train

The driver of a Georgia Military College Prep School bus that was hit by a train in North Carolina on Tuesday was charged with failing to yield the right of way at a railroad crossing.
North Carolina Highway Patrol charged 59-year-old Charlie Poole in the crash that occurred just before noon, according to a report from WLOS-TV.
About 40 freshman boys and three school staff members were aboard the bus when it was hit on the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad just before noon.
The group was on a field trip visiting the Nantahala Outdoor Center, about 200 miles north of Milledgeville.
Six boys and two staff members were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Everyone was released from the hospitals by Wednesday, except for one of the staff members, according to a news release from the school.
The school is investigating the crash, as are state and federal agencies, WLOS-TV reported.
The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad told WLOS-TV there had no history of crashes at the crossing, and a preliminary investigation found the bus didn’t stop as it should have.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments