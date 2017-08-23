Authority to interview companies bidding to manage downtown Macon parking

A major step toward revamping parking in downtown Macon could be made this fall.
Next month, Republic Parking System and Lanier Parking Solutions will be interviewed as the companies bid to manage on-street and off-street parking. The management company would also help develop a downtown residential parking permit system, said Alex Morrison, executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority.
“We want to come up with a system by which all of those things could be addressed in a more harmonious level,” he said at this week’s County Commission meeting.
Last year, Macon-Bibb commissioners moved downtown parking management under the Urban Development Authority’s control. The UDA is tasked with implementing a plan that reduces problems such as businesses losing out on customers because vehicles are parked too long on streets.
The UDA would work with the parking management company to put into action strategies that would be tested for a period of time before they went into effect long-term, Morrison said.
Among the UDA suggestions are for downtown residents to be able to park in decks at discounted rates. The authority is also using $15 million in bonds to build two parking garages, one of which will be located next to Central City Commons mixed-use development on Poplar Street.
“Despite the increased enforcement of the two hour parking, it is erratic at times and has come with a lot of consternation because there’s not a second incentive,” Morrison said. “It’s all stick, no carrot. The residential permit part of that has become very important because as the downtown population has doubled in the last three years, no new parking services have been added.”
One method designed to increase turnover will be installing parking meters along some of the most popular blocks, such as Cherry Street from First Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The price to park at the meters could range from 50-cents to $1 per hour depending on the block.
The UDA parking plan also recommends allowing on-street residential parking permits to be used along the following roads:
▪ Third Street from Riverside Drive to Cherry and from Poplar to Plum streets;
▪ Second Street from Poplar to Plum;
▪ First Street from Cherry To Walnut.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
