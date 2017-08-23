Eclipse photo of pregnant mom has photographer admitting she hung the moon

A Georgia photographer’s eclipse photo of her pregnant daughter-in-law is drawing rave reviews and rants on social media.
Still Pearl Photography posted the composite images on Facebook on Monday evening along with some “behind the scenes” images of the photo umbrella reflecting light on mother-to-be.
“The sun was so high I couldn’t get them both in the frame so I photographed her then the sun above her and just merged the images,” Lisa Cronin Cruikshank posted on Facebook.
One man was quick to criticize: “I literally laughed out loud when I saw this picture. It’s one of the worst Photoshop fakes I’ve ever seen.”
The critic who blasted Cruikshank for the image, was quickly chastised.
“Stop trying to destroy her beautiful day,” one woman responded.
Cruikshank, who works out of Atlanta and North Georgia, according to her website, told WTVM news in Columbus that she chose Carter’s Dam in Murray County to take the photograph of her son’s wife, Nichole Carver.
Carver is wearing a flowing teal gown pulled back to show a portion of her pregnant belly and left leg.
“This is absolutely beautiful,” one woman wrote.
“Stunning,” another said.
“This is crazy impressive! Great shot,” another comment stated.
Cruikshank said she was “afraid of ruining a good lens” and grabbed her Canon Mark 3 camera with “the cheapest lens I had on hand,” a Canon 24-105.
The photograph was picked up by numerous television stations and media sites.
