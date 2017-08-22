A train collided with a Georgia Military College tour bus in Swain County, North Carolina, on Aug. 22, 2017, as seen in this screen shot from a video on WLOS-TV.
Local

Train hits GMC tour bus on field trip in North Carolina

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 22, 2017 04:32 PM

UPDATED August 23, 2017 08:46 AM

Six Georgia Military Prep School students were hurt on a field trip after a train hit a school tour bus in western North Carolina on Tuesday.

The crash occurred in Swain County, about 200 miles north of Milledgeville, while freshman boys were visiting the Nantahala Outdoor Center, according to an email from Jeannie Zipperer, director of staff for the school.

The injured students were taken to two separate hospitals and released, the email said. Two faculty members were still being checked out at a hospital Tuesday evening.

WLOS-TV reported the train was traveling on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

