Woman in wheelchair rescued from thick smoke in burning home

While Carol Taulbee was watching television at about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, she heard a buzzing sound.
She thought is might have been on the TV, but the sound didn’t stop when she turned off the set.
Taulbee couldn’t find the source of the noise, which turned out to be the smoke detector in the adjoining unit of a duplex at 107 Indian Woods Drive in Gray.
Moments later, she saw her neighbor come out on the porch that stretches across the front of the one-story, wood-frame building.
“While I was sitting in there on my chair, I could see all the smoke rolling out,” Taulbee said.
Taulbee called her niece, who phoned 911 to summon the Jones County Fire Department.
Chief Ron Graham was just a couple of blocks away when the call came out. He pulled up just ahead of Jones County sheriff’s Sgt. John Humphries.
“I knew the resident of 107 was an elderly lady that was wheelchair-bound. We went in to check on her,” Humphries said. “You couldn’t see anything. It was pitch black, nothing but smoke and we couldn’t even breathe.”
Graham was fervently searching in the thick smoke after neighbors confirmed that 65-year-old Susan Landress had gone back inside the burning house.
“We had to hunker down, there was so much heat and the smoke was so black, and I just happened to find a pair of feet on the sofa, tossed her over my shoulder, got her in a (wheel)chair and got her out of there,” said Graham, his face flush and wet with perspiration shortly after the rescue.
Fire trucks arrived minutes later and crews began attacking the fire, which started in the washer and dryer Landress was using at the time, Graham said.
The kitchen of Landress’ unit was burned and the fire got up into the attic, with smoke funneling into Taulbee’s half.
“We are just very thankful that they’re both OK,” Landress’ sister, Lucy Stevens said, as the women waited in the driveway for the Red Cross representative to assist them in the aftermath of the fire.
EMTs responding to the fire checked Landress at the scene, and she did not need to be hospitalized.
Taulbee said she doesn’t always get up and go into the living room that early every morning.
“For some reason the good Lord was watching over us cause he said ‘Get up and go in the living room,’” Taulbee said. “The fire department got here right away and put it out. So, thank goodness for Jones County Fire Department.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
