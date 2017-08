1:45 "He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk Pause

1:13 Eclipse at Great Temple Mound: "Once in a lifetime opportunity"

2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

1:00 Maconite who has piloted presidential helicopter reveals his not-so-cool call sign

1:24 Firefighter Calendar returns for good cause

1:19 Marine One pilot describes landing at White House to pick up president

0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained