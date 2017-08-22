"He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk
Brij Patel was shot multiple times and killed Mon. Aug. 21, 2017, a little over a year after he was wounded in another robbery at L&C Convient Store at 917 Hillcrest Blvd. in Macon. Customer Brenda Easley explains why she is afraid to leave her house late at night in the neighborhood off Napier Avenue.
Liz FabianThe Telegraph
More than two dozen people boarded a Contour Airlines jet for Baltimore-Washington on Friday, August 18, 2017, for the first commercial flight from Macon in nearly three years. Passengers share their excitement.