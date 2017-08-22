"He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk

Brij Patel was shot multiple times and killed Mon. Aug. 21, 2017, a little over a year after he was wounded in another robbery at L&C Convient Store at 917 Hillcrest Blvd. in Macon. Customer Brenda Easley explains why she is afraid to leave her house late at night in the neighborhood off Napier Avenue.