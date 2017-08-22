More Videos

Eclipse at Great Temple Mound: 'Once in a lifetime opportunity' 1:13

Eclipse at Great Temple Mound: "Once in a lifetime opportunity"

Pause
L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery 0:57

L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:01

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season 0:32

Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season

Skywatchers flock to Macon Indian Mounds for eclipse 1:03

Skywatchers flock to Macon Indian Mounds for eclipse

Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite 1:31

Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite

Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon 1:01

Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

SC State House crowds cheer solar eclipse 1:02

SC State House crowds cheer solar eclipse

  • "He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk

    Brij Patel was shot multiple times and killed Mon. Aug. 21, 2017, a little over a year after he was wounded in another robbery at L&C Convient Store at 917 Hillcrest Blvd. in Macon. Customer Brenda Easley explains why she is afraid to leave her house late at night in the neighborhood off Napier Avenue.

"He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk

Brij Patel was shot multiple times and killed Mon. Aug. 21, 2017, a little over a year after he was wounded in another robbery at L&C Convient Store at 917 Hillcrest Blvd. in Macon. Customer Brenda Easley explains why she is afraid to leave her house late at night in the neighborhood off Napier Avenue.
Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Buckarama: "Something for everybody"

Local

Buckarama: "Something for everybody"

Hunting and fishing outdoors show head Sam Stowe says Perry Buckarama draws venders and sportsmen from the Southeast to the Georgia National Fairgrounds and it's not just to see the big deer.

J-STARS leader wants you

Local

J-STARS leader wants you

Col. Tom Grabowski, commander of the 116th Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base, is making recruiting a priority.

Hundreds help in annual butterfly census

Local

Hundreds help in annual butterfly census

Several hundred volunteers walked around Macon's Ocmulgee National Monument Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, snapping pictures of butterflies as part of the park's annual Butterfly Bio Blitz.

Locals remember seeing Isaac run

Local

Locals remember seeing Isaac run

Jamal Jackson is working on a documentary on his dad, Isaac Jackson, who was a standout running back for Lanier High School in the late 1960s. This is a trailer for Jamal's project.

'Really great to see passengers'

Local

'Really great to see passengers'

Workers at Middle Georgia Regional Airport will be less lonely now that Contour Airlines is flying from Macon to Baltimore-Washington International Airport each day.