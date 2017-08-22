Local

Man on motorcycle injured as elderly SUV driver turns in front of him

By Liz Fabian

August 22, 2017 5:19 AM

A 50-year-old motorcyclist was hurt Monday night when an SUV turned in front of him on Vineville Avenue in Macon.

Just after 7 p.m., Kahn Haroom was headed north in the middle lane of the busy thoroughfare when Robert Greenway, 87, turned left at Brookdale Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Haroom was in stable condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Greenway was not hurt in the collision.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call an investigator at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

