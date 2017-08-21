A sky full of awe

For a moment our world went sepia. Gazing at the heavens, and even at each other, was like eyeballing the sun through iced tea or creek water. As a veil of alien presence descended on Macon and the midstate, something strange was in the air. For once it wasn’t the paper mill.
The solar eclipse that sailed from sea to shaded sea on Monday — “moon day” as it were — made a more-than-cameo appearance in Middle Georgia.
Folks stared skyward from mother Earth (and, yes, some even glanced up from their cellphones) to witness a celestial Cirque du Soleil so rare that, for a day or three, it gave the looming arrival of that near religious annual rite known as college football a run for its money.
The sun all but went away in the middle of the afternoon. Cicadas bleated their evening chorus. The locals watched and listened.
Yes, the stars had aligned — well, our star and our moon.
The astral spectacle brought with it, as the politicians like to say, a sense of community. Strangers let strangers borrow their NASA-approved viewing glasses for a peek at what amounts to history at its most personal level. People will remember where they were. Children will, decades from now, tell their grandchildren, and their grandchildren will yawn until, one day in however many years, it is their turn to slap on goofy paper glasses and do their best to look cool and not sear their own retinas beyond recognition.
It was almost fitting that in Macon, atop an old civilization’s Great Temple Mound at the Ocmulgee National Monument, a few hundred or so stargazers gathered to squint and bask in a communal shadow. It was a moment of togetherness befitting a lyric by native son Otis Redding: “I’ll be the moon when the sun goes down; Just to let you know that I’m still around.”
One woman there on the great mound climbed the steps to the top and found it too hot for her liking. She descended to lower ground where there were trees and shade to make the not-so-scientific declaration that it was hotter up top because it was closer to the sun.
In a parking lot below, a paralegal named Rosie Thomas sat in a lawn chair beneath an umbrella. Singer Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” wailed from her phone.
“I always love looking up at the sky,” Thomas said, “and this is a good thing to look at.”
Nearby, a man with a pinhole camera offered fellow viewers peeps at the moon’s shadow.
“Twenty-five cents a look,” he joked.
Park ranger Angela Bates said no one had asked about what the ancients thought of eclipses. But she said some Cherokee tribes “believed it was a frog eating the sun.”
One hundred and seventeen years ago, in late spring of 1900, when a much-heralded eclipse could be seen here, The Telegraph told how when the moon’s shadow swept through “the cows that were being driven in small groups to the pastures near the city stopped in the streets and tried to turn back. Chickens and fowls cackled and cawed, denoting their alarm. … The ignorant and superstitious dropped on their knees and prayed to be forgiven.”
The latter did not seem to be in attendance on Monday at the mounds — or anywhere locally that we heard tell of. (Though a woman did ask an Indian mounds ranger if they had portable toilets on top of the great mound.)
And then there was an odd-but-believable account of an overheard conversation at an area Kroger supermarket. Meg Baxter, of Macon, had been checking out earlier in the day when she heard someone behind her in line dismayed at having to work and thus miss the eclipse.
“Why,” the person wondered, “can’t they move it to the weekend?”
“Are you serious,” Baxter thought to herself.
It turned out they were serious. Baxter could only shake her head.
Elsewhere on the mound, Bailey Meros, a 5-year-old girl from Tallahassee, Florida, was there with her dad. They had on matching welding masks.
“It looks like a moon at night,” Bailey said, describing the moon’s blotting of the sun, “but you can see it closer.”
In the fresh-cut grass by the temple mound’s stairs, a man played guitar. Off to the west, downtown Macon shone in the midday twilight. The woods to the south and east along Walnut Creek took on a sheen of brownish gray. It was real life through an iPhone filter — mystical and yet real.
In the middle of the big mound, spectator Julie Allen said, “People have probably celebrated stuff like this for thousands of years.”
“It’s magical,” her mother, Lisa Allen, said. “I expected to hear, ‘Spirit in the Sky.’ ”
A man nearby walked up and said, “But the mother ship didn’t come.”
‘Didn’t want to miss it’
In Warner Robins, more than a 1,000 people went to the Museum of Aviation for a “hands-on solar eclipse experience” in the NASA Regional Educator Resource Center.
At the peak of the eclipse about 2:40 p.m. at 95 percent totality, the air was a little cooler because there was less solar radiation, said Jamie Cook, an engineer at Robins Air Force Base and museum volunteer.
Also, the sun cast a different image that was noticeable but hard to describe.
The event drew all sorts of reactions with many “oohs” and “ahhs”— as people watched through free solar glasses passed out by the museum.
Kiera Davis celebrated her fifth birthday at the event, which her mom, Kymber Davis thought was pretty cool. The girl’s 2-year-old sister, Kayleigh, was with them.
Mandi Bombard, who brought along her four children who range in age from infant to 7, was thrilled to get the solar glasses.
She didn’t preregister and arrived at 11:30 a.m. to line up for the glasses. First dibs went to those who preregistered.
“It’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing,” Bombard said. “It definitely will be for me.
“They may get another chance. I probably won’t — not without traveling somewhere,” she said.
More than 800 people preregistered for the free event, which included chalk shadows, sun dials, pinhole projections, face painting and food trucks, said Sara Koohang, public relations and marketing specialist for the Museum of Aviation Foundation.
James Lingard, 16, came with his family.
“It’s a big opportunity, and we didn’t want to miss it,” he said.
Natalie Gibbs was among those who preregistered. She came to create special memories with her children. She also wanted to sign up for some workshops.
The museum has a relationship with NASA in which workshops are offered for NASA online activities for educators. That can include anybody from public school teachers to homeschooling parents to Boy Scout leaders, said Melissa Spalding, the museum’s director of education.
‘Very memorable’
Back in Macon, Mekiell and Raven Cox viewed their first solar eclipse together.
Mekiell went to Alexander II Magnet School on Tuesday afternoon to watch the cosmic event with her fourth-grade daughter.
“I figured this was the best place to come since it would be educational,” she said. “This is a very memorable experience.”
Students in every grade level at Alexander II completed educational eclipse activities, such as building pinhole cameras out of cereal boxes and drawing their solar eclipse observations. Across the school yard, “wows” and gasps were audible as students put on their special glasses and looked to the sky.
“It helps them to understand our world. It makes learning so relevant,” said Jennifer McMahan, who teaches gifted students at the school.
The eclipse grabbed the students’ attention and will serve as a “remember when” moment for them for years to come, said Mark Friar, the school’s science lab teacher.
Bibb schools — along with Baldwin, Bleckley, Crawford, Dooly, Houston and Putnam counties and Dublin city schools — dismissed students late to ensure safe viewing and extended learning opportunities. Jones, Laurens and Monroe counties dismissed students around lunchtime.
Stratford Academy students and teachers gathered on the school’s soccer field to witness the eclipse, and Georgia Military College’s Prep School took students to the football field. At Tattnall Square Academy, students were allowed to wear solar eclipse T-shirts or a “spirit dress” and bring blankets to sit on while watching outside.
Grades one to 12 at First Presbyterian Day School viewed the eclipse together on campus. Students in the school’s lower grades practiced using their eclipse glasses last week.
Middle school students at Mount de Sales Academy went to the Museum of Arts and Sciences for a planetarium show in the morning, and they did activities with solar glasses and pinhole viewing cards in the afternoon. Upper school students viewed the eclipse through a telescope with a sun filter and used handmade pinhole viewers.
Some schools, including Cirrus Academy charter school and the Academy for Classical Education, opted to keep students inside and watch the event online because of safety concerns. However, about 100 older ACE students traveled with teachers to Columbia, South Carolina, which was in the “path of totality.”
Cirrus students and teachers were encouraged to wear black outfits to represent the “black out,” and students enjoyed snacks including Moon Pies and Oreos while watching the eclipse on NASA’s website. The school is preparing a time capsule to be opened during the next total solar eclipse in 2024.
Some schools and districts granted excused absences in case families wanted to share the experience together.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments