Eclipse turns heads heavenward in cosmic tango of sun, moon and Macon earthlings

For a moment our world went sepia. Gazing at the heavens, and even at each other, was like eyeballing the sun through iced tea or creek water. As a veil of alien presence descended on Macon, something strange was in the air. For once it wasn’t the paper mill.
The solar eclipse that sailed from sea to shaded sea on Monday — “moon day” as it were — made a more-than-cameo appearance in Middle Georgia.
Folks stared skyward from mother Earth (and, yes, some even glanced up from their cellphones) to witness a celestial Cirque du Soleil so rare that, for a day or three, it gave the looming arrival of that religious annual rite known as college football a run for its money.
The sun all but went away in the middle of the afternoon. Cicadas bleated their evening chorus. The locals watched and listened.
Yes, the stars had aligned — well, our star and our moon.
The astral spectacle brought with it, as the politicians like to say, a sense of community. Strangers let strangers borrow their NASA-approved viewing glasses for a peek at what amounts to history at its most personal level. People will remember where they were. Children will, decades from now, tell their grandchildren, and their grandchildren will yawn until, one day in however many years, it is their turn to slap on goofy paper glasses and do their best to look cool and not sear their own retinas beyond recognition.
It was almost fitting that in Macon, atop an ancient civilization’s Great Temple Mound at the Ocmulgee National Monument, a few hundred or so stargazers gathered to squint and bask in a communal shadow. It was a moment of togetherness befitting a lyric by native son Otis Redding: “I’ll be the moon when the sun goes down; Just to let you know that I’m still around.”
One woman there on the great mound climbed the steps to the top and found it too hot for her liking. She descended to lower ground where there were trees and shade to make the not-so-scientific declaration that it was hotter up top because it was closer to the sun.
In a parking lot below, a paralegal named Rosie Thomas sat in a lawn chair beneath an umbrella. Singer Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” wailed from her phone.
“I always love looking up at the sky,” Thomas said, “and this is a good thing to look at.”
Nearby, a man with a pinhole camera offered fellow viewers peeps at the moon’s shadow.
“Twenty-five cents a look,” he joked.
Park ranger Angela Bates said no one had asked about what the ancients thought of eclipses. But she said some Cherokee tribes “believed it was a frog eating the sun.”
One-hundred-and-seventeen years ago, in late spring of 1900, when a much-heralded eclipse could be seen here, The Telegraph told how when the moon’s shadow swept through “the cows that were being driven in small groups to the pastures near the city stopped in the streets and tried to turn back. Chickens and fowls cackled and cawed, denoting their alarm. … The ignorant and superstitious dropped on their knees and prayed to be forgiven.”
The latter did not seem to be in attendance on Monday at the mounds — or anywhere locally that we heard tell of. (Though a woman did ask an Indian Mounds ranger if they had portable toilets on top of the great mound.)
And then there was an odd-but-believable account of an overheard conversation at an area Kroger supermarket. Meg Baxter of Macon had been checking out earlier in the day when she heard someone behind her in line dismayed at having to work and thus miss the eclipse.
“Why,” the person wondered, “can’t they move it to the weekend?”
“Are you serious,” Baxter thought to herself.
It turned out they were serious. Baxter could only shake her head.
Elsewhere on the mound, Bailey Meros, a 5-year-old girl from Tallahassee, Florida, was there with her dad. They had on matching welding masks.
“It looks like a moon at night,” Bailey said, describing the moon’s blotting of the sun, “but you can see it closer.”
In the fresh-cut grass by the temple mound’s stairs, a man played guitar. Off to the west, downtown Macon shone in the midday twilight. The woods to the south and east along Walnut Creek took on a sheen of brownish gray. It was real life through an iPhone filter — mystical and yet real.
In the middle of the big mound, spectator Julie Allen said, “People have probably celebrated stuff like this for thousands of years.”
“It’s magical,” her mother, Lisa Allen, said. “I expected to hear, ‘Spirit in the Sky.’”
A man nearby walked up and said, “But the mother ship didn’t come.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
