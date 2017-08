2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? Pause

1:41 More than 1,000 watch solar eclipse at Museum of Aviation

1:36 Buckarama: "Something for everybody"

2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

0:45 Students witness their first solar eclipse

1:15 Hundreds rally and march to show their support for Charlottesville

1:00 Maconite who has piloted presidential helicopter reveals his not-so-cool call sign

1:19 Marine One pilot describes landing at White House to pick up president

1:05 It's 'cool every time,' Maconite says of flying the U.S. president