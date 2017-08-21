Experience the solar eclipse in Macon

The solar eclipse is seen at about 2:40 p.m. at the Ocmulgee National Monumen’st Great Temple Mound.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Hundreds took advantage of the Ocmulgee National Monument’s glasses give away to watch the solar eclipse Monday, some from the tops of the mounds and others from places that required less climbing. By 2:50 p.m., people were climbing down the Great Temple Mound.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
People took advantage of the Ocmulgee National Monument’s glasses give away to watch the solar eclipse Monday, some from the tops of the mounds and others from places that required less climbing.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
People took advantage of the Ocmulgee National Monument’s glasses give away to watch the solar eclipse Monday, some from the tops of the mounds and others from places that required less climbing.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Hundreds took advantage of the Ocmulgee National Monument’s glasses give away to watch the solar eclipse Monday, some from the tops of the mounds and others from places that required less climbing.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Hundreds took advantage of the Ocmulgee National Monument’s glasses give away to watch the solar eclipse Monday, some from the tops of the mounds and others from places that required less climbing.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Lois Robinson of Macon and about 250 others watch the solar eclipse at its peak about 2:40 p.m. atop the Great Temple Mound at the Ocmulgee National Monument. “I would have missed this for anything,” she said. “The Indians would have loved it— celebrating the sun. It’s not my last.”
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Observers view the solar eclipse from the Wells Fargo Building parking deck in downtown Macon on Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Michelle Schwartz, left and Catherine Riggle view the beginning of the solar eclipse from the outside the Rookery in downtown Macon on Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Observers view the beginnings of a solar eclipse from the 4th floor of the parking deck at the Fickling Building in downtown Macon Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Observers view the beginning of the solar eclipse from the fourt floor of the parking deck at the Fickling Building in downtown Macon on Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Observers view the solar eclipse from the Wells Fargo Building parking deck in downtown Macon on Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Observers view the solar eclipse from the Wells Fargo Building parking deck in downtown Macon on Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Observers view the solar eclipse from the top of the federal courthouse in downtown Macon on Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Observers view the solar eclipse from the Wells Fargo Building parking deck in downtown Macon on Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Paulina Greene Stone views the beginnings of the solar eclipse from the fourth floor of the parking deck at the Fickling Building in downtown Macon on Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
An observer views the beginnings of the solar eclipse from the front of the Fickling Building in downtown Macon on Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Young observers view the beginnings of the solar eclipse from the fourth floor of the parking deck at the Fickling Building in downtown Macon on Monday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees
jvorhees@macon.com
Student, parents and teachers at Alexander II Elementary School watch the solar eclipse Monday in front of the school.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
Lisa Vo, a student at Alexander II Elementary School, draws her observation of the solar eclipse for her fourth-grade science class Monday, in front of the school.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
From left, Lisa Vo, Kennedy Smith, Avah Stubbs and Julia Israel, students at Alexander II Elementary School,draw their observations of the solar eclipse for their fourth-grade science class in front of the school.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
Polly Roe’s fourth grade science class at Alexander II Elementary School watch the solar eclipse Monday in front of the school.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
Kristie Friar, a kindergarten teacher at Alexander II Elementary School, holds Chace Tharpe’s glasses as he watches the solar eclipse Monday in front of the school.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
Jack Lominack, a student at Alexander II Elementary School, says, “I see a banana!” as he watches the solar eclipse Monday in front of the school.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
Cheryl Sjoquist, a math lab instructor at Alexander II Elementary School, shows, from left, Cameron Freeman, Autumn Mason and Abby Ingoldsby how to watch the solar eclipse Monday in front of the school.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
Autumn Mason, a student at Alexander II Elementary School, watches the solar eclipse Monday in front of the school.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
People gather in front of the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon to view the solar eclipse Monday.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
Brandi Smith, left, explains how to use a pinhole to view the solar eclipse without glasses to Evangeline Brown, who brought her daughter, Kaelyn Brown, to watch the eclipse Monday in front of the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
Brandi Smith, left, explains how to use a pinhole to view the eclipse without glasses to her daughters, Rachel and Ansley Smith, and Evangeline Brown and her daughter, Kaelyn Brown, Monday in front of the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
Josh Jones, a student at Woodfield Academy, watches the solar eclipse on Monday in front of the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
From left, Josh Jones, a student at Woodfield Academy, Ellie Diaz, a teacher, and Lia Blome, a student, watch the solar eclipse Monday in front of the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
Peyton Falgout, left, and Casey Whittington, of Jones County, watch the solar eclipse Monday in front of the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
Jenna Eason
photo@macon.com
People gather outside the Museum of Aviation for its solar eclipse event Monday.
Becky Purser
bpurser@macon.com
People gather outside the Museum of Aviation for its solar eclipse event Monday.
Becky Purser
bpurser@macon.com
People gather at the Museum of Aviation for its solar eclipse event Monday. Kiera Davis celebrated her fifth birthday at the event, which her mom, Kymber Davis, thought was pretty cool. The girl’s sister, Kayleigh, was with them.
Becky Purser
bpurser@macon.com
Museum of Aviation visitors, Jenny, Gabe, Jessica, Nathan and Mary Ruth Gibbs, try on their solar eclipse glasses before the big event Monday.
Becky Purser
bpurser@macon.com
Mary Ruth Gibbs, age 3, a visitor to the Museum of Aviation tries on her solar eclipse glasses before the big event Monday.
Becky Purser
bpurser@macon.com
People gather outside the Museum of Aviation for its solar eclipse event Monday.
Becky Purser
bpurser@macon.com
People gather outside the Museum of Aviation for its solar eclipse event Monday.
Becky Purser
bpurser@macon.com