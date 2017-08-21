More money could be going toward Second Street, Forest Hill, Bass Road projects

Some headway could be made in the coming weeks on major Macon road projects, including spending an additional $2 million to finish a downtown connector.
The Macon-Bibb County Operations and Finance Committee is scheduled to discuss Tuesday ordinances tied to design work or construction for the Second Street Corridor, Bass Road, Forest Hill Road and the Seventh Street truck route. Bond proceeds related to the 2018 special purpose local option sales tax would be used to pay for the plans and roadwork.
The largest proposal is using an additional $2.2 million for to build the Second Street connector bridge. The three-phase project connects Mercer University with downtown Macon was originally projected to cost $8 million.
The new bridge will become a route used to get into downtown instead of the now closed “hump bridge” on Second at Ash Street. Issues with stormwater lines and the bridge have pushed the timeline back at least one year.
“As we got into design process ... we had to work with the railroad company and meet their specifications as we’re getting ready to build the bridge,” Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said. “These additional funds are needed to make that happen.”
Some progress could also take place on the second phase of the Forest Hill Road project if the County Commission approves using $634,573 to pay for completing conceptual drawings.
The next phase is widening Forest Hill from Vineville Avenue to Wimbish Road from two to three lanes.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials say the first phase of Forest Hill — stretching from Northside Drive to Wimbish Road — is on track to be finished by Oct. 31.
Another road project would offer an alternate route for trucks carrying large loads that now travel through downtown along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The Seventh Street truck route has been an idea local officials have floated to GDOT in recent years. If the project is funded by the state, it would allow Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to become more pedestrian friendly, Floore said.
Also, two Bass Road ordinances coming up Tuesday call for spending $121,065 for designs and using $600,000 as a match to a state transportation grant.
Each ordinance would have to be approved by the full commission if they make it through the committee this week.
