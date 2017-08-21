Powerball jackpot climbs to $650 million — the second largest in history

You could be one of the richest Powerball winners in history Wednesday.
With no winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday is now the second largest in history at $650 million.
The jackpot has rolled 20 times since June 14, according to a Georgia Lottery Corp. news release.
Powerball tickets are $2. The jackpot winner may choose between $650 million paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments or the cash option of $411 million, the release states.
May the odds be ever in your favor.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
Comments