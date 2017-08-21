Top 5 things you need to know about the solar eclipse

People across North America will be craning their necks toward the sky Monday as the moon eclipses the sun across the United States. A total eclipse, where the moon will completely cover the sun and expose the corona — the sun’s tenuous atmosphere, will occur in a path from Salem, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. There will still be plenty to see in Middle Georgia.
1. When will the eclipse occur?
In Macon, the eclipse begins at 1:08 p.m. and lasts until 4:04 p.m. when the moon completely passes the sun. The peak time will ble at 2:39 p.m. when Macon is expected to see 94.5 percent coverage.
2. What will the weather be like?
The National Weather Service posted an updated forecast at 4:01 a.m. Monday that shows a zero chance of rain at 2 p.m. in Macon. Skies also are expected to be clear as the eclipse nears its peak, according to the NWS forecast.
The Weather Channel forecast shows Macon will be partly cloudy, with a 15-20 percent chance of showers between 1-3 p.m. with temperatures in the upper 80s feeling like the low 90s.
3. Where are some eclipse viewing parties?
The Ocmulgee National Monument will be giving away 600 pairs of eclipse glasses beginning at noon at a drive-thru station in the parking lot off Emery Highway in east Macon. Rangers will conduct a short program at 2:15 p.m. at the top of the Great Temple Mound.
The Museum of Aviation also will host a “hands-on solar eclipse experience” in the NASA Regional Educator Resource Center from 12:30-4:30 p.m. in the museum’s amphitheater off Ga. 247 in Warner Robins. Macon’s Museum of Arts & Sciences also is holding a watch party with live streaming of the eclipse in the Mark Smith Planetarium with the price of regular admission. They also invite guests who have safety glasses to join them outside at 1 p.m. to watch the eclipse off Forsyth Road. The Middle Georgia Regional Library System also will have watch parties from noon to 4 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Library, Lanford Library on Houston Road and Riverside Library. A limited number of safety glasses will be available. You can also watch the eclipse on Mercer University’s livestream: stream.live/mirlballoon.
4. How do I stay safe during the eclipse?
No one should ever look directly at the sun without protective eyewear. Certified eclipse glasses will carry a stamp that indicates it meets the requirement for ISO 12312-2:2-15. A shade 14 welding lens also can be used, but eye damage is possible with welding shades 9 to 13. Everyone is encouraged to wear sunscreen while being outdoors for prolonged sun exposure and to drink plenty of water as the heat index will be in the 90s. Drivers are urged not to pull over on the interstates to view the eclipse, but find a safe location to park.
5. Where are the closest locations that will see a total eclipse?
Parts of Georgia will see a total eclipse beginning at 1:05 p.m. in Blairsville and at 1:06 p.m. in Hiawassee, Brasstown Bald and Blairsville. If you miss the eclipse, the next opportunity for a celestial event of this magnitude will happen in 2045.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
