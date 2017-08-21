Zaxby’s is opening a new farmhouse restaurant and needs dozens of workers

The grand opening of the new Zaxby’s in Milledgeville is expected early next month and the restaurant chain is hiring.
Zaxby’s plans to employ at least 50 new workers for the new farmhouse-style location at 1692 N. Columbia St.
Applicants can apply online at zaxbysamg.com.
Although Zaxby’s is not new to Milledgeville, an expanded 3,500 sq. ft. building down the street from the current location will have seating for 72 people.
“We have been so blessed by the Milledgeville community for over 20 years and cannot wait for them to experience everything what this store has to offer,” licensee Gary Avants said in a company news release.
The new restaurant will feature a Coca-Cola Freestyle drink fountain with a touchscreen to dispense more than 100 soft drinks.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
