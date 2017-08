A missing autistic child was found safe sitting near a roadway less than two hours after he was reported missing Sunday.

Kaden Davis, 10, wandered off from his home on Highpoint Drive at about 5 p.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. His parents reported him missing at about 6 p.m. and deputies began searching. He was found at about 7:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of Riverside Drive.