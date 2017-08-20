Bibb deputies searching for child

Bibb County deputies are searching for an autistic 10-year-old child in the area of Highpoint Drive.

Kaden Dubois wandered off from his residence at 3121 Highpoint Drive at about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office release. The neighborhood is between Vineville Avenue and Pierce Avenue.

He is white, approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown shorts, and red and gray shoes with white soles.

He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be riding a blue bicycle with green handle bars, and he likes to climb trees. The last time he went missing, he was found near a car dealership on Riverside Drive.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.