Two or three new species identified each year, ranger says of butterfly census

With the sound of a train in the distance, 6-year-old Haddie Holcomb took big steps, creeping up on a butterfly resting in the grass.
Sneaking up close, Haddie tried to grab it in her hands as it fluttered off.
“She wants to hold one,” her mother, Nicole Holcomb said.
The Holcombs drove from Locust Grove Saturday to participate in the fifth annual Butterfly Bio Blitz at the Ocmulgee National Monument in Macon.
Each year between 400 and 800 people volunteer to take pictures of the butterflies they see on the park’s grounds, said Angela Bates, a park ranger.
“We need to know what species we have in the park,” she said. “Every year we at least identify two to three new species that we didn’t know we had.”
With milder temperatures Saturday than in past years, an estimated 300 or so people had showed up by mid-morning, Bates said.
Rangers and volunteers passed out free T-shirts, butterfly identification charts and loaner cameras.
Families who’d already trekked up to the mounds and spotted their fill of butterflies cooled off under a tent where youngsters painted souvenir butterfly coin banks.
Others, like Sarah Strickland and her children, stood in line to have their faces painted.
“It is hot, but the excitement that they have when they see those butterflies, even if it’s just one, is just incredible,” said Strickland, of Bonaire. “They’re like ‘Mommy Mommy, let’s touch it.’ Then of course they fly away.”
Strickland said 5-year-old Lily and 3-year-old Landon saw several butterflies in the fields, taking time to pause when the saw flowers because that’s where they had the best luck in finding butterflies.
Kathy Simmons said she saw her first butterfly soon after arriving, right near a welcome tent.
It was a Zebra Swallowtail, a black and white-striped species rare to middle Georgia, but more common in Florida.
“It’s really a pretty butterfly and most people have never seen one,” she said.
Simmons said she’s attended the Butterfly Bio Blitz each year it’s been held.
“It’s almost like a scavenger hunt to identify the butterflies,” she said.
Interested in nature since she was a child, the 66-year-old Simmons said she still remembers how her mother named the cardinals in the backyard.
“What’s great about this is people bring their kids,” she said of Saturday’s event. They’ll keep this for the rest of their lives.”
While a part of being a nature-lover in genetic, Simmons said, “it’s also what you’ve learned from your parents.”
