Patient deemed a ‘criminal trespasser’ may be discharged to a clinic

A patient deemed a “criminal trespasser” at a Macon hospital may be discharged to a high-level therapeutic clinic at the hospital’s expense for six months.
A judge has instructed attorneys for Alter Antoine, a Haitian man, and the Medical Center, Navicent Health, to submit three facility choices by Monday morning.
The court also reserved the right to choose its own facility. Additionally, the hospital would be required to pay for Antoine to be taken to the facility.
Antoine’s attorney, David J. Panitz, said Friday that he’s asking the judge to reconsider before the ruling becomes a final order.
Panitz wants Antoine to be allowed to remain at the hospital “until he has been properly neurologically assessed.”
Antoine depends on a feeding tube and cannot walk after he was seriously injured in a car wreck that left him hospitalized this spring.
However, the hospital says Antoine no longer needs acute care that a hospital setting provides. Panitz doesn’t think Antoine is ready to be released from the hospital.
Superior Court Judge David Mincey heard from attorneys on both sides earlier this week during a two-day hearing in a conference room at the Heart Center, Navicent Health. Although Antoine speaks some English, an interpreter sat at his side during the hearing.
“Despite our best efforts to place the patient in a facility more suited to meet his needs, because he does not have adequate financial resources, we were unable to find a facility that would accept him,” Ken Banks, the hospital’s attorney, said a statement released Friday.
“Navicent Health is not in a position to continue to care for the patient. We are pleased with the court's decision and will work with this patient and his family for transfer to an appropriate care setting,” Banks said.
Panitz said he’s submitted additional information to the court since the hearing.
“I’m hopeful that ... (a) clarified order requires the hospital to maintain acute care until we can determine whether my client is neurologically safe to go somewhere else — wherever that somewhere else is,” Panitz said.
“Please know that the most important thing here are the medical needs of the patient,” Panitz noted.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments