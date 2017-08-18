‘It’s a big, comfortable ride,’ says Macon Marine who’s flown presidents Trump, Obama

Maj. Phillips Jones has been one of the helicopter pilots assigned to fly the U.S. president aboard Marine One. Jones, 35, a 2000 graduate of First Presbyterian Day School, earned a business degree at Samford University. He is now CEO of Vein Specialists of the South in Macon. As an active-duty Marine, Jones was part of a squadron of three dozen or so aviators who pilot Marine One. Jones says he “always liked the idea of being a pilot” and also working in financial services. His great-uncle was Peyton T. Anderson, the late philanthropist and longtime publisher of The Telegraph. Jones was in college when the U.S. invaded Iraq. He felt compelled to join the Marines. A decade or so later, in 2011, after combat tours in Afghanistan, he was selected by the squadron known as HMX-1, which flies Marine One. The unit serves, in part, as the president’s air taxi between the White House and Joint Base Andrews, home to Air Force One. Jones has flown President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden several times. He flew President Donald Trump once. (Jones’ remarks below are lightly edited for flow.)

What’s your pilot nickname?

Jones: Pilots like to give call signs as a kind of tradition. My call sign, it was nothing to write home about, but it was “Pringles.” Because, believe it or not, I grow this really nasty, gnarly mustache. And in the military you can’t really grow a beard, but you can grow a mustache. … Some of the crew chiefs said I looked like Mr. Pringles, the guy on the potato chip can.

What appealed to you about being an aviator?

Jones: It’s not like anything in the world. Just being up in an aircraft that you’re controlling is one of the coolest things that I’ve ever experienced. It’s something that doesn’t get old.

Phillips Jones in his office at Vein Specialists of the South in Macon, where he is CEO. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

What was combat-flying like in Afghanistan?

Jones: Many people describe it as being like the wild, wild West. You’re in the middle of nowhere, at the edge of the world. … It’s just a very different place, but it’s a beautiful place, too. … You have some mountains. You have a lot of desert. … Probably one of the most memorable things about any desert, especially for a boy from Macon, Georgia, is the most brilliant sunsets and sunrises that I’ve ever seen. … After hard night missions, we would fly through sunrise. It’s beautiful in a very kind of lonely way.

How did you get involved with flying Marine One?

Jones: You apply, and it’s basically based on your level of qualifications and your reputation. … They want to make sure everybody is good enough to fly “the man.” … Fortunately, I had a decent reputation and I knew a couple of people, friends of mine, who were in the squadron. They said, “Hey, why don’t you think about this?” So I said, “Sure.” … One of my buddies called me. He probably wasn’t supposed to tell me that I was in. He told me, “You been checking your mailbox?” … Before I applied, I told my wife I wanted to do it, to shut down life in San Diego and move across the country and fly the president.

Can you describe being at the controls for the first time, flying to the White House to pick up the leader of the free world?

Jones: It’s nerve-wracking, but who gets to do that? You’re sitting there thinking, “Is this me doing this?” … It was probably 10 months after I got there. It was a hot August day. … You put on your dress uniform, you do a briefing, you talk about what you’re gonna do. You do some practice landings prior to actually landing on the White House south lawn. At this point in your career, you’ve flown around D.C. a ton, and you know D.C. But you never go into the prohibited airspace where the White House and the National Mall and the Capitol are. … You only want to go in there when you’re supposed to. So I think the most memorable thing was, you go through the tidal basin where the Jefferson Memorial is and you’re at 200 feet. Usually you turn left to go away. Well, this time we turn right and then you’re just sitting in the cockpit in a helicopter. You’re about halfway high on the Washington Monument. … There’s more of it above you than below you. … Tourists are waving and everybody’s looking. You see camera flashes, and then you see the tiny little White House. You know, it looks all big, but it’s really small from the air. And you see the greenest grass you’ve ever seen. And you fly over the fountain, and then you pedal-turn and then you land right there on the White House lawn. … And then you’re just waiting for the president to come out.

When the president steps on board, does he acknowledge you?

Jones: Both President Obama and President Trump, they always come up the stairs and we’ll take our headsets off and we’ll turn around and greet them. They’ll shake our hands, you know, small talk, “How’s it going?” Sometimes we’ll talk about the football game or the baseball game, or where they’re going next. But they’ll shake our hands, thank us and then go back into the cabin and do president stuff.

Maj. Phillips Jones at the controls of Marine One in early 2014. Jose Luis Magana AP Photo

What do people ask when they find out you’ve piloted the presidential helicopter?

Jones: “What’s the president like?” What I usually tell people is, “He’s a human being.” Behind the office and the job and the politics, what you get to see a lot of is him once he’s out of shot of the cameras and away from the reporters and just how he is around his family. … You kind of see the human dimension of the office. … What I’ve seen from both is, behind all the rhetoric and everything else, they’re family men. Obama had two teenage daughters. Trump has a family that he adores.

Did you have any interesting encounters with the commander in chief?

Jones: Those stories are better told one-on-one and not to a large audience. I would just leave it at that. You see a lot and you hear a lot. Both presidents that I served for were generally, I thought, nice people and very outgoing and friendly and easy to talk to. You could tell when one of them was having a bad day and when they were having a good day. … They have snacks that they like to eat. Generally, we stock whatever they like. I can’t speak to what President Trump likes, because I don’t remember. But President Obama liked the Honest Tea and Kind bars.

Was there anything the presidents or vice president did on board that struck you as telling?

Jones: Even though they’re the vice president or president of the United States, if they were late they would always apologize: “Hey, guys, sorry I’m late.” We would kind of chuckle and say, “Well, you can be as late as you want. ... You’re the president. But thank you, sir, for apologizing.”

What’s it like flying that chubby green chopper?

Jones: If you saw “Apollo 13” and the helicopters that pick up the astronauts, that’s actually a variant of the Marine One helicopters. They’ve been around a while. … It’s very much a pilot’s helicopter. You have to have your hands on the flight controls to make it smooth. It’s not like you can put it on autopilot. … It’s a big, comfortable ride, like being behind the wheel of a ’50s or ’60s Cadillac. … It’s a hog, but it’s fun to fly. … Sometimes VIP flying is a break-even proposition at best. You could have the best flight of your life. You could feel good, you’re like, “Man, I stuck that landing. Oh, that was so smooth. I couldn’t even feel a bump in the air the whole time from the White House to Andrews. And when I put it down, it looked so good, I only touched once, taxied in at the right speed, put on the brakes, didn’t even feel it. That was the smoothest ride ever.” For everybody in the back, that’s just a Tuesday.