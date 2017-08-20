J-STARS leader wants you

Col. Tom Grabowski, commander of the 116th Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base, is making recruiting a priority.
Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
Hundreds help in annual butterfly census

Local

Hundreds help in annual butterfly census

Several hundred volunteers walked around Macon's Ocmulgee National Monument Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, snapping pictures of butterflies as part of the park's annual Butterfly Bio Blitz.

Locals remember seeing Isaac run

Local

Locals remember seeing Isaac run

Jamal Jackson is working on a documentary on his dad, Isaac Jackson, who was a standout running back for Lanier High School in the late 1960s. This is a trailer for Jamal's project.

'Really great to see passengers'

Local

'Really great to see passengers'

Workers at Middle Georgia Regional Airport will be less lonely now that Contour Airlines is flying from Macon to Baltimore-Washington International Airport each day.

These school students are prepared for Monday's eclipse

Local

These school students are prepared for Monday's eclipse

First Presbyterian Day School first graders practice wearing solar eclipse glasses in preparation for Monday's eclipse. Science teacher Jenny Clausen showed each student in the elementary school how to properly wear the glasses. All students in grades one through twelve will get to view the eclipse with permission.