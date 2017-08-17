Ben Evans puts his lottery tickets in a special wallet in a convenience store on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon in this Telegraph file photo.
Local

Cha-ching! Powerball jackpot swells to more than a half-billion

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 17, 2017 4:04 PM

The Powerball jackpot has soared to over a half-billion, which the Associated Press reports would make it the eighth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

No one picked the winning six numbers Wednesday, so Saturday’s jackpot climbs to $510 million for a single annuity winner, according to a Georgia Lottery Corp. news release.

That means the winnings would be paid out over 29 years in 30 graduated payments, the release said.

Or, the winner could take home a $324 million cash prize. But state and federal taxes would come out of that amount.

The odds of winning the cash prize are 1 in 292 million, the release said.

The last winning jackpot ticket was for $447.8 million on June 10 in California, according to the release.

Powerball is available in 44 states and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the AP reported.

Georgia Powerball Fast Facts

Draw Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $510 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: About $324 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier

Drawings: 11 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87

Source: Georgia Lottery Corp.

