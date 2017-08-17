A 90-year-old woman had been missing for 12 hours until a cop did this ...

Cobb County Officer Jordan Richardson is earning praise on Facebook after his actions led to finding a 90-year-old missing woman.
And then he took an extra step.
Cobb County Officer Jordan Richardson noticed a vehicle traveling with no lights on about 11 p.m., according to post on the agency’s Facebook page.
He stopped the vehicle.
“The driver ... had no idea where she was, and had not had anything to eat or drink all day,” the post said.
Turns out the Gwinnett County woman had been reported missing since 10:30 that morning.
Richardson not only contacted her family, but he did something else.
He got her a burger and fries while waiting for her family.
Richardson’s actions have earned him praise from the agency’s Facebook friends.
“You're a perfect example of why I choose to live in Cobb,” David Harrison posted. “Thank you for what you did to comfort and help that poor woman.”
Sharon Johnson posted, “I knew you were going above and beyond Jordan Richardson!! So proud of You! Be Safe!”
Monika Caffey posted, “Faith in humanity restored.”
Thursday’s post already has earned more than 1,000 likes and has been shared more than 20 times.
Comments