You can “Back the Badge” by paying a little more at the tax commissioner’s office

Georgians can now show their support for law enforcement officers with a new “Back the Badge” license plate.
The black and blue tags are available through your local tax commissioner’s office, but they have to be shipped from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The design features an image of a black and blue American flag, in the shape of the state, over a black, looped ribbon.
The license plate price includes a $25 manufacturing fee, a $20 annual registration fee and a $35 annual special tag fee.
Proceeds benefit the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
Bibb County Tax Commissioner Wade McCord mentioned on his Facebook page that a temporary operating permit will be issued for those ordering the plate.
