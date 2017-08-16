Georgia's new "Back the Badge" license plates are now available for order through local tag offices in the state.
Georgia's new "Back the Badge" license plates are now available for order through local tag offices in the state. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com
Georgia's new "Back the Badge" license plates are now available for order through local tag offices in the state. Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com

Local

You can “Back the Badge” by paying a little more at the tax commissioner’s office

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 16, 2017 12:46 PM

Georgians can now show their support for law enforcement officers with a new “Back the Badge” license plate.

The black and blue tags are available through your local tax commissioner’s office, but they have to be shipped from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The design features an image of a black and blue American flag, in the shape of the state, over a black, looped ribbon.

The license plate price includes a $25 manufacturing fee, a $20 annual registration fee and a $35 annual special tag fee.

Proceeds benefit the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.

Bibb County Tax Commissioner Wade McCord mentioned on his Facebook page that a temporary operating permit will be issued for those ordering the plate.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These school students are prepared for Monday's eclipse

These school students are prepared for Monday's eclipse 1:21

These school students are prepared for Monday's eclipse
Mercer Innovation Center helping businesses grow 1:14

Mercer Innovation Center helping businesses grow
Patient labeled 'criminal trespasser' is being wrongfully evicted, lawyer argues 3:20

Patient labeled 'criminal trespasser' is being wrongfully evicted, lawyer argues

View More Video