Two Kevin Hart shows have sold out, but you can still see him in Macon

It looks like Middle Georgia is all heart for Kevin Hart.
The actor and comedian has announced a third performance a the Macon City Auditorium in September.
Tickets went on sale at noon Wednesday for a 10 p.m. show on Sat. Sept. 9 following his 7 p.m. show.
In July, the Macon Centreplex added an additional show since tickets to his first scheduled performance sold out so quickly.
Tickets for the Saturday late show range from $48 - $78 for the venue at 415 First Street in Macon.
Hart is having a great year after his memoir “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller List.
He will also appear with Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black in the remake film Jumanji later this year.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments