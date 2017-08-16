Kevin Hart has agreed to a third performance in Macon in September with tickets for the 10 p.m. Sept. 9 show going on sale Wednesday.
Two Kevin Hart shows have sold out, but you can still see him in Macon

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 16, 2017 12:01 PM

It looks like Middle Georgia is all heart for Kevin Hart.

The actor and comedian has announced a third performance a the Macon City Auditorium in September.

Tickets went on sale at noon Wednesday for a 10 p.m. show on Sat. Sept. 9 following his 7 p.m. show.

In July, the Macon Centreplex added an additional show since tickets to his first scheduled performance sold out so quickly.

Tickets for the Saturday late show range from $48 - $78 for the venue at 415 First Street in Macon.

Hart is having a great year after his memoir “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller List.

He will also appear with Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black in the remake film Jumanji later this year.

Liz Fabian

