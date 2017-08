More Videos

1:26 'She tried to take off and run ... '

1:07 Georgia State Patrol's 'Best looking car in the nation'

1:10 UGA to host solar eclipse 'blackout' viewing party at Sanford Stadium

2:01 'We're changing the face of the fire department'

1:06 "We will not stand for this," says Virginia native

2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

1:07 Police spokeswoman gives details on suspected home invasion homicide

1:14 Solar eclipse an example of the 'universe in motion'

1:07 Jason Aldean's "The Only Way I Know" Live in Macon

0:56 Jason Aldean's opening song during hometown benefit concert

0:33 Cowboy boots for Jason Aldean "because we're country"