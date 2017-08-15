Georgia State Patrol cruises to victory in nationwide competition

The next time you see a Georgia State Patrol car on the highway, you’re looking at the nation’s best looking patrol car.
In recent weeks, the American Association of State Troopers has been gathering Facebook likes for cruiser entries from all over the country.
The GSP was the top vote getter for the second year.
This year’s entry shows a blue and gray patrol car perched on the Sydney Lanier Bridge over the Brunswick River and marshes of Glynn County.
“The amount of voting when we launched it, the response was really high,” said Joan Breeding, director of operations for the AAST. “They pulled out in front right away.”
In 2016, Georgia barely edged out West Virginia but 25,500 likes this year resoundingly put Peach State troopers in the top spot.
“This year they took off and ran,” Breeding said.
Although she doesn’t know how Georgia rallied its voters, one man’s Facebook page made a passionate and humorous final push on Monday’s last day of voting.
“Aide ya friendo, help him win a pizza party with party hats and French onion dip. Maybe there will even be a clown. Like a funny clown, who is really good at making balloon animals, and can even play the ukulele,” he wrote.
Cpl. Michael Burns said the cars are rich in tradition with the patrol’s signature colors of blue and gray that are mandated by law.
“Our uniforms are blue and gray. You go to trooper school and you bleed blue and gray, so I think that makes our cars look the best,” Burns said.
Even one neighborly competitor agreed with the vote total.
“I’m a South Carolina State Trooper and even I agree they have the nicest cars!” one man posted on Facebook.
“If I need to be pulled over I hope it’s by The Best!!! GSP,” a woman posted.
“That’s what I say every time I’ve gotten pulled over, that’s a great paint job,” posted another commenter who also is partial to the troopers. “They also have some of the hottest and most professional officers too.”
Another lady had a different perspective when she sees the cars in her rear view mirror.
“Those cruisers don’t look too good when they’re behind you, but congrats to Georgia on the win.”
One man who voted for Georgia’s cruiser asked the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page if that meant he could have a “get out of a ticket free card.”
“Nice try,” was the reply with a smiley face attached.
Georgia’s winning photograph, taken by Cpl. Trawick of Post 4 during a hurricane detail in Brunswick, will be the cover of the “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2018 Wall Calendar.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
