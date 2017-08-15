Dec. 8 will soon be known as ‘Gregg Allman Day’ in Macon

Macon will host one of three events honoring the late Gregg Allman and the release of his posthumous album, Southern Blood, early next month.
As a part of the upcoming “Southern Blood: Celebrating Gregg Allman” tour, Mayor Robert Reichert will declare Allman’s birthday, Dec. 8th, as “Gregg Allman Day” on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Later that evening, Macon will continue the celebration by honoring Allman with a key to the city during a “Southern Blood” album release party at The Big House museum at 7 p.m.
The two other events honoring the rock legend will be held in Los Angeles at the The Clive Davis Theater on Sept. 7 and in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sept. 15.
Tickets for the Big House event are $25 and can be purchased at www.freshtix.com.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
