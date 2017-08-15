Macon-Bibb County firefighters Lt. Phillip Herndon and Pvt. Blaine Umbaugh turned up the heat on the 2018 Middle Georgia Firefighter Calendar. The photo shoot stopped traffic and boosted fitness as they raise money for families of fallen firefighters and those with children battling cancer.
Liz FabianThe Telegraph
More Videos
2:01
'We're changing the face of the fire department'
1:06
"We will not stand for this," says Virginia native
2:01
Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?
1:07
Police spokeswoman gives details on suspected home invasion homicide
1:14
Solar eclipse an example of the 'universe in motion'
1:07
Jason Aldean's "The Only Way I Know" Live in Macon
0:56
Jason Aldean's opening song during hometown benefit concert
0:33
Cowboy boots for Jason Aldean "because we're country"