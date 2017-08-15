'We're changing the face of the fire department'

Macon-Bibb County firefighters Lt. Phillip Herndon and Pvt. Blaine Umbaugh turned up the heat on the 2018 Middle Georgia Firefighter Calendar. The photo shoot stopped traffic and boosted fitness as they raise money for families of fallen firefighters and those with children battling cancer.
Liz Fabian The Telegraph
This park could get a new look

Local

This park could get a new look

The park in the middle of Poplar Street between First and Second Street could be getting a renovation, bigger and a new name, Poplar Street Commons. This a quick look at it now.

Godsey Science Center nearing completion

Local

Godsey Science Center nearing completion

The Spearman C. Godsey Science Center on the Mercer University campus is scheduled for completion this November but the 142,000 square ft. building is looking state of the science now.