Macon stands with Charlottesville in rally against white supremacy

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Macon on Monday night to rally in opposition to white supremacy and stand in solidarity with the people of Charlottesville, Virginia.
“I am angry,” Karen Bray said. “I am angry that white supremacists, white terrorists, carrying torches and wearing brass knuckles, who drive cars into crowds and chase clergy down the streets, no longer feel the need to hide their faces in shame.”
On Saturday, a 20-year-old man drove a car into a crowd of people in Charlottesville. White nationalists had gathered there for a “Unite the Right” march in opposition of the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. However, the protesters were met with anti-racist counter-protestors, and “taunting led to shoving, which escalated into brawling,” The New York Times reported. One woman was killed and nearly 20 others injured.
Bray, an assistant professor of religion and philosophy at Wesleyan College, said she’s afraid what happened in Charlottesville on Saturday could happen in Macon.
“Apathy is the opposite of love,” she said.
Dark storm clouds pushed over Rosa Park Square without dropping any rain. Several people noticed a rainbow hanging in the sky just east of town.
“It’s God’s way of saying that a change is coming,” Lechun Brown said. “The rainbow always signifies the fact that God is with us. ... He’s pleased with what’s going on down here.”
Danny Glover, a Macon native and self-described community activist, was among an imam, a pastor, professors and community leaders who spoke.
Glover said he’d like to see confederate statues in Macon come down.
David Davis, an English professor at Mercer University, echoed Glover.
“My ancestors came here in 1814, among the first white settlers in this area,” Davis said, adding that they came to Macon to push the Creek Indians out of the territory and grow cotton. “They stayed here for two centuries ...In truth, my ancestors are guilty of some of the most heinous sins in the history of mankind. They were complicit in the genocide of Native Americans. They were complicit in the enslavement of millions of Africans. They were directly involved in a culture based on racial discrimination. They were, in short, Americans.”
Confederate statues “stand for our history,” Davis said. “It’s about heritage. I think the time has come for us to be honest. These icons stand for a heritage of hate.”
A crowd of about 800 marched together toward Cotton Avenue and down Cherry Street to the Tubman Museum. Some of them carried signs that read “Goodnight Alt Right” and “Macon Stands With Charlottesville.”
Lindsey Robertson sported a shirt for his home state that said, “Virginia is For Lovers.”
“I was expecting a crowd, not this sized,” Robertson said. “I just wish the entire city, the entire state, and even the entire country, could see what the city of Macon is doing to lead the way. All communities across the nation should do the same. Show these folks, who want to create hate and violence, that we will not stand for this.”
Related event Wednesday
Centenary United Methodist Church in Macon is hosting a gathering at 7 p.m. Wednesday to unite clergy and others against hate. The church is located at 1290 College Ave.
