Macon stands with Charlottesville in rally against white supremacy

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 "We will not stand for this," says Virginia native Pause 1:15 Hundreds rally and march to show their support for Charlottesville 0:26 Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer 2:02 Macon police officers take Bibb sheriff's oath in 2013 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 1:24 Firefighter Calendar returns for good cause 2:45 Accusations fly at Warner Robins City Council meeting 2:01 Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby" in Macon 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 2:30 Aaron Davis on playing multiple positions in secondary Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rally held at Rosa Parks Square in Macon opposes white supremacy and shows solidarity with the people in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Rally held at Rosa Parks Square in Macon opposes white supremacy and shows solidarity with the people in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph