Hot off the press! Middle Georgia firefighter calendars go on sale

There were no lights and sirens, but Macon-Bibb County firefighters stopped traffic June 23rd.
Three dozen of them flexed their muscles and posed without shirts outside of Fire Station No. 2 on Monroe Street.
“We had everybody honking and pulling off by the bank, taking pictures,” said Pvt. Blaine Umbaugh.
Lt. Phillip Herndon was trying to keep the photo shoot under wraps and prevent the pictures from spreading like wildfire.
“You can’t post those,” he told them.
“But they did anyway,” said Herndon, who along with Umbaugh, has spent much of the past year producing the 2018 Middle Georgia Firefighter Calendar.
Best buddies since 2010 when Umbaugh met Herndon at Fire Station No. 7 on Rocky Creek Road, the men were approached last fall by a woman inquiring when the department was going to do another calendar.
It had been 15 years, they told her, but didn’t think much of it until another woman asked the same question a few days later.
That sparked an idea — why not see if they could back an effort to recruit firefighters.
“It’s been a long process,” said Umbaugh, who made the cut himself.
The men did their research and came up with a detailed PowerPoint proposal to present to Chief Marvin Riggins.
They jumped through legal hoops and got the blessing of the department, county and advertisers.
Even the charities that will share the proceeds had to give approval, they said.
Of the roughly 400 firefighters in the department, 90 of them stepped forward and upped their fitness game.
“We’ve had guys who lost 50 pounds just for this cause,” Herndon said. “We’re changing the face of the fire department.”
Two professional body builders, Vera Carter and Robin Castro, joined Herndon to evaluate the 88 men and 2 women who entered the competition in mid-June.
Less than two weeks later, the 35 calendar guys and one gal oiled up their torsos for the group photo which displays more six-packs than the local 7-Eleven.
Typically busy morning traffic along Hardeman and Georgia avenues crawled by and loft residents peered out from the windows.
“People were waving. ‘Hey firefighters.’ It was just hilarious,” Umbaugh said.
That morning, the men knew they might have a hot seller judging by the reaction to the group photo, which hadn’t been done before.
“You’ve got to keep a spark,” Herndon said. “You can’t do the same old, same old.”
Once they launched their Facebook page in May, thousands of likes poured in.
For the calendar, photographer Brittney Stephens captured groups of three at the Guardian Center in Perry, Lake Tobesofkee, downtown Macon and Central City Park.
Water spraying from fire hoses and fog machines enhanced the atmosphere of the disaster backdrops of the Guardian Center.
Proceeds from the $20 calendars will be split between Jay’s Hope Foundation that helps families of children with cancer and the Georgia Fallen Firefighters Association.
Both Herndon and Umbaugh have side jobs on their off days and producing the calendar feels like a third full-time job.
They say it’s worth the effort to be able to help families like that of Asst. Chief Shane Edwards, whose daughter Emily is battling cancer, and the survivors of the late Lt. Randy Parker, whom Herndon grew close to at Station No.7.
Thanks to their sponsors, they have an initial printing of 5,000 calendars, but hope to sell at least twice as many.
Now that behind-the-scenes photos and video clips have surfaced, interest is multiplying.
More than 5,300 people have liked their Facebook page, and they have Instagram and Snapchat accounts.
Billboards are going up and stores such as Dillard’s have called asking if the firefighters wanted to set up a booth.
“Can you bring all 36?” one lady has asked.
Some of the firefighters will be at the store selling calendars Aug. 26 beginning at 11 a.m.
Calendars also will be sold Aug. 31 at Mercer University’s Bears football game at 5 p.m.
“It’s really come a long, long way,” Herndon said. “It really snowballed.”
“We had no clue,” Umbaugh said.
Calendars can be ordered online at https://squareup/store/middlegafirefightercalendar and at nine Macon businesses: Forever Diamonds at 5080 Riverside Drive, Head over Heels at 4123 Forsyth Road, Bella Bronze Tanning at 4126 Hartley Bridge Road, Andora Boutique at 4420 Forsyth Road, Southern Commercial Tire at 8523 Rivoli Road, Karats and Keepsakes at 4525 Forsyth Road, Jack and Darcy at 2391 Ingleside Ave. and Signature Salon at 1512 Bass Road and 551 Cherry St.
The firefighters also will have a booth at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter on Oct. 5-15th and they have several dates booked on local radio stations.
Not only are the calendar organizers excited about prospective sales and the charitable contributions, they see how the project has raised the bar for the department’s fitness level.
“When you can change the morale of the fire department in a healthy way, I mean you can’t ask for anything better,” Herndon said.
“We want this to be bigger than us,” Umbaugh said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
